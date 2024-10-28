Oilers’ Connor McDavid Leaves Game With Injury
The Edmonton Oilers aren’t having the start of the 2024-25 season they expected, and things might continue heading downhill. In the opening period against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Oilers announced that superstar forward Connor McDavid would not be returning to the contest.
McDavid played just one shift with the Oilers and was credited with 37 seconds of ice time before leaving the ice with a lower-body injury.
In the opening seconds of the game, McDavid was tripped trying to take a loose puck into the attacking zone. He fell awkwardly into the boards with his left leg appearing to get caught under himself.
McDavid was able to get back to his feet after the incident, but was clearly hobbled.
Without McDavid on the ice or on the bench, the Oilers went down 3-0 to the Blue Jackets still with plenty of time to play. The Oilers will have to battle back without their captain and arguably the best talent in the NHL right now.
McDavid stumbled out of the gate scoring-wise, but has since picked up the pace. In the nine previous games played, McDavid picked up three goals and seven assists for 10 points.
The Oilers also stumbled out of the gate, going 2-4-1 in their first seven games played. They entered their contest with the Blue Jackets riding a two-game winning streak.
There is no doubt the Oilers hope this injury to McDavid is nothing serious. If not for keeping the team afloat in the standings, but as he hunts down 1,000 career points.
In 655 career games played, McDavid has put up 338 goals and 654 assists for 992 total points. Just eight back of 1,000 McDavid was also averaging an assist per game through his 10-year career.
Further updates will likely be given by the Oilers following the conclusion of their matchup with the Blue Jackets.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!