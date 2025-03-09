Avalanche Center First NHL Player to Scoring Milestone
The Colorado Avalanche opened their post-NHL trade deadline schedule eager for their new-look squad to get going. The organization made multiple moves to bolster its lineup, highlighted by the acquisition of forwards Charlie Coyle and Brock Nelson.
The two new centers are designed to help lighten the load down the middle for the Avalanche's top player in Nathan MacKinnon, though it's hard to envision him needing any help the way he's playing.
The Canadian-born superstar is again in the race for the Hart Trophy as the MVP and is leading the league in scoring. He added to his league-leading totals in their recent contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs. With his two-goal performance, he became the first player this season to hit the 100-point mark.
MacKinnon is on fire over his last five games. He's tallied four goals, nine assists and 13 points, and he's expanded his lead over the scoring race to six points.
In addition to dominating at even-strength, he is excelling on the power play. Through the first 64 games, he's collected eight goals and 25 assists with the man advantage. Those 33 points account for one-third of his entire scoring totals. He's a major reason why Colorado has the eighth-best power play in the NHL this year.
And as MacKinnon keeps dominating, the Avalanche collect more and more points. They've now leapfrogged the Minnesota Wild for third place in the Central Division. After squabbling in the Western Conference Wild Card race, they now hold one of the guaranteed playoff spots in their division.
MacKinnon is having another incredible season. He's been around the top of the scoring race the entire season, but he's taken over and not let go since the beginning of the calendar year. He was the first player to hit the 80, 90, and now 100-point marks in 2024-2025, and he's on pace to be the first repeat league MVP since Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals did it between 2007 and 2009.
