Avalanche Superstar Reaches 1,000-Point Milestone
As the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Chicago Blackhawks by a score of 3-0, superstar forward Nathan MacKinnon hit one of the game’s most notable milestones. Picking up a secondary assist on the first goal of the game, MacKinnon became the 100th member of the NHL’s 1,000-point club.
In 856 games played with the Avalanche, MacKinnon is the first player from the 2013 NHL Draft to hit the 1,000-point milestone. The next closest is Aleksander Barkov with 771.
The matchup between the Avalanche and Blackhawks was a close contest, with no score heading into the third period. In the opening 30 seconds of the final frame, MacKinnon dropped a soft pass to defenseman Cale Makar who took a shot towards the Blackhawks net. Artturi Lehkonen deflected the shot, breaking the tie and securing MacKinnon’s 1,000th point.
With a pair of assists against the Blackhawks, MacKinnon has already leapfrogged 1,000 points. In his 12-year career, he has picked up 362 goals and 639 assists for 1,001 total points.
Just a few minutes after hitting the 1,000-point mark, MacKinnon stole a pass from the Blackhawks and found newcomer Martin Necas wide open for a clear shot on net. Necas didn’t miss his chance and MacKinnon had officially exceeded 1,000 points.
At 856 career games played, only three active NHLers hit the 1,000-point mark faster than MacKinnon. Connor McDavid reached 1,000 points earlier this season in just 659 games, Sidney Crosby took 757 games, and Evgeni Malkin needed 848.
MacKinnon currently leads the NHL with 102 points (27G-75A) and is looking to lead the Avalanche to another Stanley Cup. He helped secure the franchise’s third Stanley Cup in 2022 with a playoff-leading 13 goals and 24 total points.
The Avalanche originally drafted MacKinnon first overall in 2013 and he has certainly lived up to expectations. With a Cup ring, the reigning league MVP, and now 1,000 points, the path to the Hall of Fame is getting clearer for MacKinnon.
