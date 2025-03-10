Predators Center Named Second Star of Week
It's been a very rough season for the Nashville Predators, and especially one of their top offseason acquisitions in Steven Stamkos.
Stamkos, the longtime face of the Tampa Bay Lightning, has just 41 points (21 goals, 20 assists) and is a -19 in 63 games with Nashville this season. He hasn't been awful, but when the Predators are paying him $8 million until 2028, they probably expected a bit more.
This week, though, they got a glimpse at the player and team they coveted all along.
After a 13-game pointless streak, Stamkos suddenly started scoring like his vintage self again. The 35-year-old had eight points (four goals, four assists) in three games this week, including a hat trick in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The Predators also won all three games, giving them a bit of a reprieve in what's been a season to forget.
For his performance, Stamkos was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week on Monday. This is Stamkos' 18th time being one of the three stars of the week, with his most recent time being the Second Star of the Week ending on Jan. 22, 2023.
The two-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner has obviously had a tough transition to the Music City. He had been with the same team for 16 years, so essentially uprooting his entire life after failing to come to an agreement with the Lightning must've been very difficult.
Then again, Stamkos isn't the only Nashville player who's had a rough season. It's been a rough time for almost everyone wearing gold, even franchise cornerstones like defenseman Roman Josi and goaltender Juuse Saros.
The Predators swung for the fences in free agency, and to this point, it simply hasn't worked out. However, this past week could give them some hope for a bounce-back season in 2025-26.
Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson were named the first and third stars of the week, respectively.
