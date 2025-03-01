Avalanche Star Forward Named First Star of Month
The Colorado Avalanche are gearing up for a deep playoff run, and superstar forward Nathan MacKinnon is continuing to look like the best player in the world.
February was a brief month for the NHL with the 4 Nations Face-Off forcing a pause of the season, but the Avalanche star still produced at an elite rate.
In eight games played, MacKinnon picked up four goals and eight assists for 12 total points, leading the Avalanche to a 5-3-0 month. This production from MacKinnon played a big role in the NHL’s decision to name him the first star of the month for February.
More than just his production with the Avalanche, MacKinnon helped lead Team Canada to gold at the 4 Nations Face-Off and was named tournament MVP with four goals in four games.
MacKinnon may not have scored in every Avalanche game in February, but with the help of two three-point games and a four-point outing, he was one of the most productive players in the league this past month.
Adding 12 points to his point total helped MacKinnon keep his spot as the NHL’s top point producer. In 61 games played, he has scored 23 goals and 68 assists for 91 total points.
As the reigning Hart Trophy winner, MacKinnon is well on his way to retaining his title as league MVP.
The NHL also recognized Tampa Bay Lighting forward Brandon Hagel as the second star of the month and Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl as the third star.
This is the second time this season MacKinnon has been named the first star of the month.
