Avalanche Place Starting Goalie on Injured Reserve
Approaching the first quarter mark of the 2024-2025 season, the Colorado Avalanche are trying to bust out of the middle of their division. It isn't easy, especially with the start the Central Division as a whole is off to. Two of the leagues' best teams in the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild sit in front of the Avalanche and their 9-9 record.
Getting out of fourth place in the Central Division will be a bit tougher for the Avalanche with their most recent injury news. In addition to recalling two players from their AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, the team placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve.
The move comes a few days after Alexander Georgiev sustained an upper-body injury that has kept him off the roster. Now, the Avalanche will continue to be without their starter in net for an undetermined amount of time.
The Avalanche are hoping they can withstand the injury to Georgiev. The team called up 23-year-old Trent Miner to temporarily add another option behind Justus Annunen, who figures to shoulder the responsibility in Georgiev's absence.
This is the third season with the Avalanche for the Russian net minder. His first season in Colorado, Georgiev collected 40 wins over 62 starts, impressing the organization and NHL in a major way.
Last season was another campaign full of winning, but the statistics behind those wins were a bit concerning. He recorded 38 wins in 62 starts again. but his goals against average rose drastically from 2.53 in 2022-2023 to 3.02 in 2023-2024.
This season was his worst stretch of games since joining the Avalanche. He made 10 starts to open the year, but looked like a shell of himself. His 4-5-0 record reflected just how much he was struggling, and his 3.56 GAA would be the worst mark of his career.
