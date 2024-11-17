Jets Defenseman Fined for Clipping
The Winnipeg Jets are having one of the best starts in the history of the NHL. Leading the league with a 15-3 record, the team is off and running.
A disappointing loss to the Florida Panthers may have knicked the armor of the seemingly unbeatable Jets. During the defeat, a play occurred that likely has Jets fans and management quite upset.
With roughly five minutes remaining in the third period, Jets defender Neal Pionk stepped up on Panthers forward Jesper Boqvist and delivered a crushing hip check. The check shook up the Panthers' winger, who took several moments to collect himself on the ice
But according to the NHL's Department of Player Safety, Pionk's hit was a textbook example of clipping and fined the defenseman the maximum allowable amount of $5,000 for the play.
The hit was an exciting one to see, but the league is apparently not keen on seeing it. The league defines clipping as a deliberate to make contact with the lower body of another player. Going off of that, the Department of Player Safety is saying that Pionk's hit was deliberately targeting the lower body of Boqvist.
The opposition to the league's decision will say that Pionk's hit was a classic example of a hip check. The move was much more popular during the more physical era of hockey, but there are a few players who still have the technique down to deliver the brutal hit.
Whichever side you sit on regarding the hit, the Department of Player Safety has the final word, and Pionk has to pay up. The money from the fine goes into the NHL Player Association's Emergency Fund.
Pionk is having a stellar first quarter of the season for the Jets. Through the first 18 games, he's averaging 21 minutes of ice-time per game. He's a danger on the power play and offensively in general, with three goals, 14 assists, and 17 points. He's been a huge part of the Jets' historic start, and thankfully the team won't have to worry about temporary replacing him after the fine was handed down.
