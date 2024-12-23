Top Blue Jackets Prospect Expected to Make NHL Debut
The top defensive prospect for the Columbus Blue Jackets is expected to make hs NHL debut against the Montreal Canadiens. Denton Mateychuk, the team's first round pick in 2022 was recalled from their AHL affiliate and after participating in morning skate with the Jackets, he's likely to play his first NHL game before the holiday break.
The Blue Jackets are turning to Mateychuk in search of a spark. They are currently in last place in the Metropolitan Division with a 13-15-6 record, but the arrival of their 20-year-old prospect could be just what they need to secure a win before the break. To put more pressure on Blue Jackets' Head Coach Dean Evason, Mateychuk said his parents are flying out to Columbus to watch the game despite no official lineup coming out. The Athletic's Aaron Portzline shared the humorous update.
"Denton Mateychuk said his parents are flying to Columbus from Winnipeg, taking a morning flight in anticipation of him making his NHL debut," Portzline wrote on his X account. "He's going to prepare as if he's playing, but said he doesn't know for sure."
If he does play, the Blue Jackets will get their first regular season glimpse of one of the best young offensive defensemen. He's been outstanding in the AHL this season, making the jump from junior hockey to professional look seamless and easy. Through his first 27 games, he has nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points.
His success with the Blue Jackets organization is hardly a surprise after how successful he was in junior hockey. It's what got him drafted 12th overall back in 2022. Playing for the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League, he recorded at least 60 points in three straight seasons. His best performance came during his final year in the WHL, when he netted 17 goals and added 58 assists for 75 points in just 52 games.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!