NHL Lessons Learned: Baby, You Can Drive Makar
The Colorado Avalanche jumped into one of the top three spots in the Central Division, riding a fantastic week from star defenseman Cale Makar. The holiday break is coming as teams near the halfway point of the regular season. For some it's an inconvenient interruption, but for other teams it's a welcomed chance to reset. Let's take a look at some of the lessons we learned from the 11th week of the NHL regular season.
1. Makar Staking Claim on Norris Trophy
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is running away with the Norris Trophy race so far this season. The star blue liner is having a tremendous 2024-2025 campaign and currently in the midst of a five game scoring streak collecting nine points in that span.
His Norris Trophy case is partly because he leads all NHL defensemen in scoring with 45 points in 36 games and has a five point cushion on the next defender on the list (Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks). It's also because he's dominating the ice every shift he takes and the Avalanche perform far bettwer with Makar on the ice.
According to MoneyPuck, the Avalanche have a +16 goal differential when he's on the ice. As a team, they have just a +1 goal differential, despite having one of the highest scoring offenses in the NHL. Makar is a chance generator and master of puck possession and he's on his way to a second Norris Trophy.
2. Kraken Need a Break
The Seattle Kraken might be the team most eagler anticipating the holiday break. They are losers of five straight games, including a recent 5-2 clubbing at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche. In a jam-packed Pacific Division, a multi-game losing streak could be a death sentence. Thankfully, they have a few days off to regroup and refresh.
3. Markstrom's Streak
The New Jersey Devils are one of the best teams in the NHL this season, and the addition of Jacob Markstrom has helped immensely. He's currently playing lights out, and the team's earned at least a point in eight straight starts from the Swedish goaltender. He's won four straight games, including a 12-save shutout against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and he's allowed two goals or less in seven straight starts. He's playing like a Vezina Trophy candidate in between the pipes and the Devils are a serious contender because of it.
