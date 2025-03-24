Blues Forward Fined For Incident Against Predators
The St. Louis Blues are one of the hottest teams in the NHL riding a six-game winning streak just in time for the playoff push. During their most recent win over the Nashville Predators, however, tempers flared in the closing minutes.
Blues forward Zack Bolduc was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for cross-checking Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg. The NHL Department of Player Safety reviewed the incident and determined they would hand out a fine to Bolduc.
The Department of Player Safety announced that Bolduc was fined $2,248.26 for the cross-checking incident.
With time winding down, and the Blues up 3-1, Blankenburg went for a big hit against Blues forward Robert Thomas. After missing the hit, Blankenburg fell to the ice, where he was swarmed by Blues players.
Bolduc was the first to get to a defenseless Blankenburg and laid a heavy cross-check into his arm. A scrum broke out around Blankenburg and Bolduc who were both still laying on the ice.
Blankenburg was assessed a minor penalty for tripping against Thomas, while Bolduc was given five minutes and a misconduct.
The Blues and Predators combined for 61 penalty minutes and Bolduc wasn’t the only player to be given a misconduct in the contest. Blues forward Nathan Walkers and Predators forward Michael McCarron were given misconducts of their own just seconds before the Bolduc incident.
