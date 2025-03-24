Penguins' Sidney Crosby Showing No Signs of Aging
The Pittsburgh Penguins are likely missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight season, but that doesn’t mean their captain is taking days off. Even at the age of 37, in his 20th season with the Penguins, Sidney Crosby is still at the top of his game.
Crosby’s main objective will always be to win hockey games, but with the Penguins struggling to keep above water, one of the greatest players of all time is still pushing the limits of his legacy. Through 70 games played this season, Crosby has 25 goals and 53 assists for 78 total points.
Those are outrageous stats for Crosby over his career, but if you take a deeper look, and consider his age, you realize how impressive it is.
Of Crosby’s 78 points, 51 of them have come at 5-on-5, giving him the most in the NHL. Currently riding a seven-game point streak, he’s been untouchable since the return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break.
In 15 games since winning gold at the 4 Nations with Team Canada, Crosby has eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points.
Those points continue to add up for Crosby who is closing in on significant history. If Crosby can notch two more points, he’ll surpass the point-per-game mark for the 20th time in his career.
No other player in NHL history has reached two decades of point-per-game seasons. Even with massive injuries and seasons being cut short, Crosby has never gone a year under a point-per-game.
In 1,342 regular season games played in his career, Crosby has 617 goals, 1,057 assists, and 1,674 points. More assists and points than any other active player in the NHL.
Even the small parts of Crosby’s game are still rolling at an elite level. Crosby has won 56.7% of his faceoffs (881/674), which is among the best percentages in the league.
No matter his age or where the Penguins stand in the standings, Crosby makes it clear each and every game he is one of the best to ever play. As he continues to climb the charts and break numerous records, there’s no telling what kind of magic Crosby may still have left in him, even as the end of his career looms.
