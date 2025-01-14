Blue Jackets Forward Recovering Ahead of Schedule
The Columbus Blue Jackets have been one of the most surprising teams of the 2024-25 NHL season, yet they have not played a single game with their captain in the lineup. Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner underwent shoulder surgery before the start of the season and was expected to miss five to six months.
According to Blue Jackets president and general manager Don Wadell, Jenner is progressing ahead of schedule and could return to the lineup after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The newest international tournament is set to end on February 20th with NHL games resuming two days later.
Wadell didn’t label the 22nd of February as an exact return date for Jenner, but it’s more of a timetable than we’ve had up to this point.
Jenner suffered his injury during a preseason practice where he fell awkwardly into the boards, suffering what was labeled as an upper-body injury. A successful shoulder surgery soon followed.
So far, Jenner has missed 43 games with the Blue Jackets holding down a 20-17-6 record and in the Eastern Conference’s second wild card spot. Defenseman Zach Werenski leads the team in scoring with 13 goals and 35 assists for 48 total points.
Jenner resumed skating in early December as part of the rehab process, but still has some time before he can return to game action.
The 2024-25 campaign will be the 12th of Jenner’s career, all with the Blue Jackets. In 715 games played, he has 192 goals and 172 assists for 364 total points.
Jenner was named captain of the Blue Jackets ahead of the 2021-22 season.
