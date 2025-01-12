Blue Jackets Defender Should be Norris Trophy Favorite
For the first time in history of their organization, the Columbus Blue Jackets have a legitimate contender for the Norris Trophy. Their top defenseman Zach Werenski is having the best start to a season in his NHL career and it could lead to him earning his first individual award.
The Blue Jackets are having a surprising season in general, but the way Werenski is performing is taking the entire league by storm. Entering the season, he was looked at as one of the more talented puck movers and a consistent 10+ goal scorer from the blue line. Despite the reputation, there was hardly any buzz around him being recognized as the best defender in the league.
Through 42 games, however, Werenski has as much of a case to be the Norris Trophy winner this season as any defender does this season. NHL.com recently released an article discussing why Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is the favorite to win the Norris at the halfway point. But looking at Werenski's game all season long, it's hard to view anyone else as having better odds.
Offensively, Werenski is leading the entire Blue Jackets team in scoring. He has 13 goals and 35 assists for 48 points. Those totals put him right on Makar's heels for the scoring lead among defensemen. He's currently just a single point behind Makar and with this impressive five-game scoring streak he's on, he could tie or pass the Avs' blue liner very soon.
But the difference making reason that Werenski should be the favorite is his defensive play has improved drastically. While the Norris Trophy is often awarded to the best offensive defenseman, this year the race will come down to not only points but who also plays the best in their own zone. Werenski has been that for Columbus, adding penalty killing and incredibly difficult matchups to his defensive arsenal.
According to MoneyPuck, he's up to 72 blocked shots already, putting him on pace to establish a new career high in that category. He's also increased his takeaway abilities, recording 27 already. His previous career best in a full season was 40 back in 2018, and he's set to smash that number by season's end.
There's plenty of evidence to support Werenski's case for the Norris this season. If he can continue to produce like this and the Blue Jackets squeak into the playoffs, it could be enough to earn the Columbus defender the top honor in the NHL at the end of the year.
