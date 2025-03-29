Blue Jackets Finding Life After Lengthy Losing Skid
The Columbus Blue Jackets came out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break with a four-game winning streak, but a harsh skid quickly followed. After the calendar flipped to March, the Blue Jackets went 2-7-1 in their next 10 games.
By collecting just five standings points out of a possible 20, the Blue Jackets found themselves falling out of playoff contention with the end of the regular season closing in. Teams like the Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers and New York Islanders are all hovering around the Eastern Conference’s wild card spots along with the Blue Jackets.
Entering a huge weekend for just about every team in the Eastern Conference race, the Blue Jackets have kicked their losing skid and reclaimed wild card positioning. The Blue Jackets collected shootout wins over the Islanders and Vancouver Canucks, putting them in prime position entering their final 10 games.
The victory over the Islanders was huge for the Blue Jackets to not only snap their losing streak, but to put extra distance between them and New York. Surrendering an overtime point wasn’t ideal, but they fought back from down 2-0 in the opening period.
Even more impressive, though, has to be the meeting between the Blue Jackets and Canucks. The Blue Jackets again found themselves losing after the first period, this time by three.
The Blue Jackets battled all the way back to tie the game at three during the second frame, but would end up being down 4-3 at the second intermission. After a wild third period, the Blue Jackets and Canucks needed overtime to settle a 6-6 tie.
The Blue Jackets eventually won their second straight shootout and crawled their way back into playoff positioning. They’ll want to keep up their winning ways, but should try to not play from behind.
Their next matchup is another big one against the East’s first wild card team, the Ottawa Senators. Thanks to their recent skid, every game is a must-win for the Blue Jackets. If their last two games are a sign of anything, it’s that they are ready for the challenge.
