Blues Get Big Boost By Signing Top Prospect
The St. Louis Blues are the hottest team in the NHL riding an eight-game winning streak, but they are adding to their roster as the regular season winds down. The Blues announced that they have signed top prospect Jimmy Snuggerud to an NHL deal.
In a release from the Blues, Snuggerud has signed a three-year entry-level contract and is set to join the team after the weekend. With his junior year at the University of Minnesota coming to an end, the Blues were able to pen their top prospect in time for the final push to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Blues have eight game remaining on their slate and their winning streak is helping them pull away in the Western Conference wild card race. With a 39-28-7 record, the Blues sit in the second wild card spot with 85 standings points.
Snuggerud was originally a 23rd overall draft pick of the Blues in 2022 and has been a top player with Minnesota in each of the last three seasons.
In 40 games played this year, Snuggerud has scored 24 goals and 27 assists for 51 total points. In 119 career college games, he has picked up 135 points (66G-69A).
Snuggerud’s 24 goals sat him sixth in all of college hockey and the 51 points were good for fifth.
A native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Snuggerud has also helped Team USA to multiple medals including gold at the 2024 World Junior Championships.
