Blue Jackets Get Key Forward Back from Injury
The Columbus Blue Jackets have felt like a much stronger team to start the 2024-25 season compared to last year, but they’re still at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. With a 7-9-2 record, the Blue Jackets are getting a key piece back into their lineup.
Forward Ken Johnson has been out of the Blue Jackets lineup Since mid-October with an upper-body injury. After 14 games away, the Blue Jackets have elevated Johnson from injured reserve and are expecting him back for their next game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Johnson has played in only four games this season but was one of the Blue Jackets’ best producers in that time. He picked up a pair of goals and three assists for five total points. At 22 years old, Johnson is expected to be a big piece of the Blue Jackets organization for a long time.
In 134 career games played at the NHL level, Johnson has scored 24 goals and 40 assists for 64 total points. More production is likely coming as Johnson continues to grow and develop as an NHLer.
In 2022-23, he broke through as a rookie scoring 16 goals and 24 assists for 40 points in 79 games played.
The Blue Jackets have always had high hopes for Johnson, ever since selecting him fifth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Johnson is in the first year of a three-year deal with the Blue Jackets that earns him $1.8 million annually. There is certainly some hope that that can be a steal of a contract in Columbus.
The Blue Jackets have won two of their last three games and are looking to continue piling up wins, even if they don’t quite have playoff aspirations. They want to be a team that is showing great growth and can be a real contender some time down the line.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!