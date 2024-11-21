Golden Knights Defenseman Avoids Discipline for Questionable Hit
The Vegas Golden Knights failed to score a goal in their 3-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, but that’s not where much of the attention has gone. A lot of focus has been placed on Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud and his huge hit against Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies.
In the second period, the Golden Knights blue liner caught Knies with a huge hit, knocking him out of the game. The Maple Leafs stated Knies suffered an upper-body injury and was not returning to the ice.
Whitecloud was not penalized for the hit and people were quick to ask why there was not a major penalty called. Former NHL coach Bruce Boudreau accused Whitecloud of leaving his feet to make the hit, which would warrant a five-minute major penalty.
“What sold it to me that it should have been five, was when Zach came over and left his feet to make the hit,” Boudreau said on TSN. “That means he tried to hit him high.”
When first looking at the play, it just looks like a big hit with an unfortunate outcome. Despite the way a former NHL coach saw it in slow motion, the league doesn’t agree.
Sportsnet panelist Sam Cosentino said during the second intermission that he called the NHL’s situation room and was given an explanation as to why there was no call on the hit.
“It was really simple,” Cosentino said. “It was a clean, good, hockey hit.”
The league reviewed the hit shortly after it happened and determined there was nothing wrong with Whitecloud’s play. It’s tough to tell where the main point of contact is made, but his shoulder definitely lands somewhere near Knies’ head and shoulder.
“It was a real simple explanation,” Cosentino said. “The phone call lasted about 20 seconds with the situation room. Good, clean, hockey hit, as it was deemed.”
That sort of definition from the situation room likely means Whitecloud will not get a call from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, either. It was deemed a clean hit on the ice, the situation room found no flaws, and Player Safety doesn’t seem to be preparing to hand out a fine or suspension.
The Maple Leafs recently lost veteran forward Ryan Reaves to a five-game suspension, but his hit was far more egregious and dangerous.
Toronto is also already down multiple key forwards and now they grow concern for the health of Knies following the hit from Whitecloud.
