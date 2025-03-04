Blue Jackets Hope to Buy at Trade Deadline
The Columbus Blue Jackets have been arguably the biggest surprise of the 2024-25 NHL season, holding onto a playoff spot as the trade deadline approaches. Entering the year, it was a safe bet the Blue Jackets would be sellers at the deadline. With a 30-22-8 record and holding one of the two Eastern Conference wild card spots, the team may get rewarded by their front office.
The 2024-25 season is Don Waddell’s first year as Blue Jackets general manager. He may not have expected to be a buyer at the deadline this year, but the team is deserving of a treat.
“We’re making it hard on our GM to be a seller,” Adam Fantilli told RG.
The players believe they’ve played well enough, already exceeded expectations, and have an opportunity to do something special. According to a source following up with RG, the front office agrees and Waddell is likely getting to work on adding to the roster in Columbus.
“The team has done a tremendous job putting themselves in this position and making his job a little tougher,” the source told RG. “He thought he would be a seller completely by the deadline, but now management is looking at things a little differently.”
The Blue Jackets likely won’t go after the biggest names on the market, and probably won’t give any attention to rental players. Knowing there is still a future to build in Columbus, Waddell won’t be quick to give away assets for a deep run this year.
“His job is to get them into the playoffs,” the source told RG. “Like every GM's job is, but he has to balance and carefully manage his assets moving forward. He is still evaluating what he has in the system.”
Regardless of future plans, the Blue Jackets are digging around to see if they can add a useful piece or two before the deadline. Injuries have piled up, and you can never have too much scoring on a roster.
"They are a little short handed up front,” the source said. “So that's the position that management is really looking at."
The Blue Jackets might not have what it takes to go on a Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Final this season, but they’ve already gone above and beyond what was expected.
