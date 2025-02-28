Blue Jackets Must Be Aggressive Before Deadline
The Columbus Blue Jackets remain in the Eastern Conference playoff picture as the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline approaches. With over a week remaining, the Jackets hold the second Wild Card position. Winners of three straight and six of their last 10, things are going well above expectations in Columbus.
While many pegged the Blue Jackets as sellers entering the season, that hasn't been the case with 23 games remaining in the regular season. It puts the team's general manager, Don Waddell, in a bind. He joined the organization with an eye towards the future but needs to be aggressive at the 2025 deadline.
That doesn't mean they have to mortgage all the work they've done to improve their future outlook. They possess a pair of first-round picks for the 2025 NHL Draft and a pair in each subsequent draft. They also have a slew of young players with value across the league.
Speaking to the Columbus media about his deadline plans, Waddell clarified that the team's performance this year is forcing his hand. While he may have entered the season thinking he could acquire assets for his veteran players, the Jackets have played their way into contention, and the management group wants to reward and add to that.
"This is a different year as I’d probably look at it normally," he said. "Just because of what the guys have been through and how they continue to battle every day of the season...And for me to trade players for mid-round picks, it doesn’t make sense."
That would mean keeping players like Ivan Provorov, Sean Kuraly, and Mathieu Olivier despite playing on expiring contracts. Forwards Boone Jenner and Sean Monahan are nearing returns from their injuries, which should only add to their top-six group, but the Jackets still need to push further. The Eastern Conference is completely up for grabs, and while Columbus isn't the most threatening squad, they have as good a shot as any other playoff team.
It also means that the Jackets could add to their lineup via trade. Waddell again credited the team's performance for giving management the confidence to pursue outside upgrades.
"This group has done a great job of sticking together," he said. "And whether we can get there or not, I think I’ve got to give this group a chance."
To give them a chance, Waddell must be aggressive. Plenty of players are available on the trade market, and the Jackets have plenty of assets to part with. With the team exceeding expectations and overcoming obstacles, Waddell and his staff owe the Blue Jackets another piece to help their Stanley Cup pursuit.
