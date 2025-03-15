Blue Jackets and Rangers Set for Huge Meeting
The Columbus Blue Jackets have been one of the NHL’s biggest surprises this season, while the New York Rangers aren’t anywhere near the level they were last year. With under 20 games remaining for both teams and the Eastern Conference playoff race heating up, the Blue Jackets and Rangers are set to face off in a huge matchup.
According to moneypuck.com, a huge swing in playoff chances is on the line when the puck is dropped between the Blue Jackets and Rangers. They both have 70 standings points, but the Blue Jackets have to edge with a .538 winning percentage and currently sit in the second wild card spot.
If the Blue Jackets defeat the Rangers in regulation, their odds of making the playoffs will increase by 8.5% to 25.4%. Meanwhile the Rangers would lose a ton of ground, dropping 14% if they’re defeated in regulation.
If the Rangers win, however, they will continue to see their playoff odds increase to 66.7%.
Money Puck currently gives the Rangers to upper hand with a 60.3% chance of victory in Columbus. The Blue Jackets enter this meeting on a two-game losing streak and have dropped two of their first three meetings with the Rangers this season.
One of those losses, however, came in a 0-0 game that went all the way to a shootout. In one of the rarest outcomes in hockey, no one recorded a point and both goalies walked away with shutouts. Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck was the only player to find the back of the net in the entire game, securing a shootout win for New York.
The last time these two teams met was about a week ago and the Blue Jackets picked up a 7-3 in at Madison Square Garden.
These two Metropolitan Division rivals are still fighting tooth and nail for a chance at the playoffs, and their last meeting of the regular season carries some big implications.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!