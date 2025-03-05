NHL Power Rankings: Here Come the Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets are the newest entrant into the NHL power rankings. With the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline days away, the top of the league looks mostly the same but the playoff race in both conferences remain wide open. Let's dive into the last power rankings before the deadline hits.
10. Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets make their debut on the latest power rankings. Winners of four of their last five, the Jackets are holding onto the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. The team has been a huge surprise all season long, and they continue to shock the NHL as the trade deadline nears.
9. Carolina Hurricanes
Noise continues to surround the Carolina Hurricanes and winger, Mikko Rantanen, but it's just that. The Canes are 36-22-4 through 62 games, and their +26 goal differential indicates they are a contender looking to add, not in the business of swapping out their recently acquired superstar. They still have salary cap space and will likely add more before the deadline.
8. Edmonton Oilers
Losers of seven of their last ten, the Edmonton Oilers are trying to snap this cold streak. A recent loss to the Anaheim Ducks was another reminder of how top-heavy they remain, but their superstar tandem is enough to carry them into the postseason. The question is how far Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can take them in 2025.
7. Vegas Golden Knights
This is about the time of year the Vegas Golden Knights start heating up, and wouldn't you know it, they've picked up points in seven of their last 10 and extended their lead in the Pacific Division to four points.
6. Florida Panthers
The defending Stanley Cup champions will be without star winger Matthew Tkachuk for an undetermined amount of time, but the Florida Panthers are still dangerous. They've won four straight and eight of their last 10 games, tying them with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the Atlantic Division lead.
Bringing in defenseman Seth Jones is a huge lift to their blue line. With potential cap space available due to Tkachuk's injury, the Panthers might bring in even more fire-power in their pursuit of back-to-back Cups.
5. Tampa Bay Lightning
There's no hotter team in the NHL than the Tampa Bay Lightning. Winners of eight straight before running into a determined Panthers squad, they responded with a drubbing of the Blue Jackets. Regardless, the message was sent during their winning streak. The Lightning are back and ready to compete for their third Stanley Cup since 2020.
4. Toronto Maple Leafs
Another red-hot team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, are jockeying with the Panthers for the Atlantic Division. They've earned points in nine of their last 10 contests and improved their goal differential to +21. They are currently tied for the fourth-most points in the NHL, and the Leafs are hitting their stride approaching the final 20 games of the regular season.
3. Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars are an excellent hockey team. They are balanced, well-coached, and all-in on a Stanley Cup in 2025. They have a wealth of salary cap space as well, which general manager, Jim Nill, is looking to maximize. Sporting a +52 goal differential, the Stars rank fourth in the league. All things considered, this will likely be the third straight year Dallas makes the Western Conference Finals.
2. Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin is approaching Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record, and the Washington Capitals are buying in behind him. They have the second-best goal differential in the NHL, the top goaltending duo, and a nearly even record playing at home or away. The East is the Capitals' to lose at this point.
1. Winnipeg Jets
The first team to hit 40 wins in the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets are cruising towards the Presidents Trophy and the league's best record. A +70 goal differential leads the NHL by a significant margin, and that is largely due to the play of superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck. With a 7-2-1 record over their last 10, the Jets enter the final days before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline as the best team in the league and looking to improve.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!