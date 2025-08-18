Blue Jackets Sign Former Islanders Forward
The Columbus Blue Jackets have made several moves this offseason in an effort to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Playing in the Metropolitan Division, the opportunity to rise is very real for the Jackets. The organization already brought in Charlie Coyle, Isac Lundestrom and Miles Wood to bolster the forward group, but they added even more depth as training camp approaches.
The Blue Jackets announced the signing of veteran forward Hudson Fasching to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal is worth $775K at the NHL level and $250K at the AHL level, with a guaranteed amount of $350K, according to PuckPedia. The 30-year-old Fasching joins Columbus after most recently playing with the New York Islanders. The former fourth-round pick in the 2013 NHL Draft brings a level of hard work that Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell applauded in the team's press release.
"Hudson Fasching is a hard-working, responsible winger with size who plays with a great deal of energy," he said. "His high character, experience and versatility strengthens our organizational depth up front and we’re happy to welcome him to the Blue Jackets."
Last season, Fasching played in 43 NHL games with the Islanders, serving essentially as their 13th forward. In those contests, he recorded two goals and two assists for four points while averaging just over 11 minutes of ice time.
The best season of Fasching's career also came during his stint with the Islanders. He first arrived on Long Island for the 2022-2023 campaign and appeared in 49 contests. Averaging 12:29 minutes of ice time, he was a model of efficiency as a bottom-six forward. He recorded 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points, the only time he reached double-digit goal totals in the NHL.
Fasching was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in 2013, but he would make his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabres during the 2015-2016 season. He also played for the Arizona Coyotes organization for two seasons before joining the Islanders.
The exciting part of this addition for the Blue Jackets is how well-liked Fasching is around the NHL. He's been a welcome part of every organization he's played in, and receives tons of praise when he moves on to another.
That was the case for this signing as well. The Islanders and their media sent plenty of well-wishes to Fasching as the news broke. Stefen Rosner, Islanders beat writer for NHL.com and The Elmonters, shared how strong an addition he is to the Blue Jackets' locker room.
"Such a tremendous person and guy for a room," he wrote via his X account. "A coach’s type of player. Wishing him nothing but the best in Columbus."
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!