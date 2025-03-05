Report: Panthers Add Sharks Goalie
The Florida Panthers recently lost backup goalie Spencer Knight in a big trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. Less than a week later, the Panthers appear to be adding a new name to play backup behind Sergei Bobrovski.
First reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Panthers are in talks with the San Jose Sharks to acquire netminder Vitek Vanecek. The Sharks recently sat Vanecek for trade-related reasons against the Buffalo Sabres, setting up this incoming trade to Florida.
Vanecek is in the final year of his contract worth $3.4 million against the salary cap. The Sharks are out of retention slots meaning the Panthers must take all of that money against their cap, or find a third team to broker some of the cap hit.
The Panthers currently have a little over $8.7 million in cap space available, but that is with star forward Matthew Tkachuk on long-term injured reserve. It’s not yet clear if Tkachuk will be able to return before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Since dealing away Knight, the Panthers recalled 30-year-old Chris Driedger from the American Hockey League to serve as backup. He has no played a game in the NHL since the 2023-24 season with the Seattle Kraken.
Vanecek was traded from the New Jersey Devils to the Shark before the start of the 2024-25 season. In 18 games played in San Jose, he has picked up a 3-10-3 record with a .882 save percentage, and 3.88 goals against average.
That record looks bad, but the Sharks aren’t doing Vanecek any favors. In his last year with the Devils, he picked up a much more respectable 17-9-3 record.
Over the course of his five-year NHL career, Vanecek has a 94-52-20 record with a .903 save percentage and 2.82 goals against average.
Nothing has been confirmed from either team as of yet, and no information regarding a return has been mentioned. Tim Reynolds of the AP stated that forward Patrick Giles is part of the return for Vanecek.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!