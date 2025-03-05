Blue Jackets Sign Key Forward to Extension
The Columbus Blue Jackets are expected to be active in the final days before the NHL Trade Deadline. While the hockey world waits on a potential move, the organization took care of some pending business.
The Blue Jackets announced that they signed veteran winger Mathieu Olivier to a long-term contract extension. The deal is for six years and will pay him an average annual salary of $3 million. The contract also includes a 10-team no trade list. The pending free agent forward was generating trade rumors ahead of the deadline, but that chatter ends with Olivier signing his new deal. In the team's press release, General Manager Don Waddell discussed how important it was to get the veteran under contract.
"Mathieu Olivier has emerged as a key contributor on and off the ice thanks to his work ethic, dedication, leadership and other intangibles that are critical to a team’s success,” he said. “Ensuring that Mathieu remains a Blue Jacket was a priority for us and we are ecstatic that he and his family will be part of our Blue Jackets family for many years.”
This season has been a career-year for Olivier. Known previously as one of the toughest customers in the league. he's added on a significant scoring touch in 2024-2025. The 28-year-old winger has 12 goals and 21 points in 61 games. The 12 goals are already a career best, and he's just one assist away from matching his career best in that category. Over 229 career NHL games, he's compiled 25 goals, 30 assists, and 55 points.
With this move, the Blue Jackets are committing to building a winning organization. Olivier isn't an MVP candidate, but his play on the ice and leadership in the locker room are highly valued. Winning teams prioritize those type of veterans, and now the Jackets have one of their leaders under contract through the 2030-2031 campaign.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!