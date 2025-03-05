Jets Trying to Buy at Trade Deadline
On paper, the Winnipeg Jets are in a great position as the NHL’s trade deadline approaches. The Jets have the best record in the league at 42-16-4 and have been chosen as early favorites to win the Stanley Cup. Who wouldn’t want to join that team for a deep playoff run?
A previous poll from the Athletic showed that the Jets are a common team on top of players’ no-trade lists, making it tough for them to acquire big pieces during the deadline. That won’t stop general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff or the rest of the Winnipeg front office as they try and add to their roster.
According to TSN’s Darren Dreger on Insider Trading, the Jets are trying to be aggressive at the deadline.
“For the right fit, Kevin Cheveldayoff and the Winnipeg Jets are willing to spend,” Dreger said. “Everything from Brock Nelson to a depth forward up front to a quality experienced defenseman. Everything is on the table.”
The Jets don’t have too many hiccups in their roster, but they want to bolster wherever they can. They’ve fallen short of expectations before, but these players are showing there might be something special this time around.
Connor Hellebuyck is still the greatest goalie in the world, Kyle Connor is leading the way with 74 points, and 11 different skaters have notched over 20 points on the year.
Trade clauses might set obstacles for the Jets, but the front office is doing everything they can to add a fresh face of two.
“They do face stumbling blocks,” Dreger said. “And that’s the no-trade clause that some players carry with them. But they’re pursuing every opportunity. There’s a strong appetite to strengthen whatever this Cup run looks like.”
The Jets have a history of buying at the deadline, and that shouldn’t change in 2025. Last season they added Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli while spending multiple early round draft picks. They aren’t afraid to buy at the deadline, and that will once again be the plan.
