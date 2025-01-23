Analyst: Blue Jackets Defenseman Deserves Norris Trophy
The NHL is going to have some tight races when it comes to the end-of-season awards, and the Columbus Blue Jackets might have a surprise entrant for a key one. Defenseman Zach Werenski has been playing at another level in 2024-25, leading the Blue Jackets in scoring with 52 points (15G-37A) in 48 games.
Everyone knew this season wasn’t going to be easy in Columbus, but the Blue Jackets have found themselves in the Stanley Cup Playoff conversation, and Werenski is a huge part of their success. According to insider Kevin Weekes, Werenski is his choice for the Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman.
Weekes referenced superstar blue liners like Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and the reigning Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, but believes Werenski is just a step above them.
“This season, Zach Werenski is in their neighborhood,” Weekes said. “And right now I have him ahead of them by a whisker for the Norris Trophy. That’s how great he’s played so far, and that’s how good the Jackets have looked, and they’re sitting in a top wild card spot right now in the Eastern Conference.”
The Blue Jackets have been a well-rounded group this season and are being led in scoring by Werenski, but it’s close. Kirill Marchenko is right behind him with 51 points (18G-33A) in 48 games.
Werenski’s numbers also stack up well among defensemen across the NHL. His 52 points is one back of Makar, who leads all NHL blue liners. Hughes is one point behind Werenski, but has played in six fewer games.
Considering the heavy hearts the Blue Jackets entered this season with, seeing their success and Werenski leading the charge has been extraordinarily impressive.
“They’ve been outstanding this year,” Weekes said on the Blue Jackets as a team. “To me, they’re more competitive on pucks, they’re harder on bodies, they’re better on the forecheck, they’re playing more of a 200-foot game… there’s more commitment and buy-in.”
For what it’s worth, Werenski also leads the Blue Jackets with 84 blocked shots. That’s double Hughes’ 42 on the season.
The Blue Jackets have had a ton of play for since the untimely death of Johnny Gaudreau, and Werenski is leading the way and blowing the doors off of the best season of his career, which came just last year.
