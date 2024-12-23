Holiday Wish List: Central Division
Every team in the Central Division would like more points as the crowded division race hits the holiday break. Five of the teams in the Central are in the playoff race as well, making it one of the best overall divisions in the NHL this season. With every team looking to break out of the pack, let's take a look at what each Central Division team is wishing for this holiday season.
Colorado Avalanche - Affordable Third Line Center
The Avalanche are constantly trying to supplement their star talent with the right pieces, and this season is no different. The team desperately needs a third line center this year to help them on a playoff run. Right now that responsibility is being filled by a rotation of Parker Kelly and Ivan Ivan without much success.
The big obstacle now is finding a player that both fits the team's needs and is affordable. Their salary cap situation is tight and they have little flexibility because of it. But if they want to make a long playoff run, they need to improve their third line.
Dallas Stars - Top Four Defender
Dallas' trend of having one of the deepest lineups in the NHL continues this season, but they have a hole in their top four defense. Miro Heiskanen is a stud and Esa Lindell and Thomas Harley are excellent options as the number two and three defenders. But with Matthew Dumba on the injured reserve, the team is giving more minutes to Ilya Lubushkin, Nils Lundkvist, and rookie Lian Bischel in Dumba's absence.
Seeking a top four defenseman outside of the organization should be top of the team's to-do list the rest of the season. The Stars have the roster to make noise in the postseason, but they need some help getting there, which is why a top four defenseman is the number one thing on the organization's wish list.
Winnipeg Jets - Top Four Defender
It's hard to pick an area of need for the NHL's leading team. With a +41 goal differential and the reigning best goaltender in the league, the Jets are pretty set on offense and in net.
One area that could use a boost is their top-four defense. Josh Morrissey and Neal Pionk are having excellent seasons, but they are asking a lot out of fellow defenders like Dylan DeMelo, Haydn Fleury, and Colin Miller. Adding another proven defensemen that can play on either of the top two pairings would go a long way to solidifying the Jets' status as Stanley Cup contenders.
Minnesota Wild - David Jiricek Earns an NHL spot
The Wild made a bold move trading for former Columbus Blue Jackets' first round pick David Jiricek. Giving up a 2025 first round pick in addition to more assets for a player with 53 games of NHL experience might have been a big price tag, but the organization believes he can be a staple on their blue line for years to come.
The outlook is bright, but the Wild could use his help immediately. Heart and soul defender Jacob Middleton is out long-term, and the team's current third pairing is occupied by veterans Jon Merrill and Zach Bogosian. It's hard to see what exactly is preventing Jiricek from getting more NHL playing time, and the Wild would love for him to come and take some playing time.
St. Louis Blues - Contract Extension for Joel Hofer
Goalie Jordan Binnington is under contract for two more seasons after this one, but 24-year-old running mate Joel Hofer will need a new deal after this season. He's been an excellent back-up and spot starter for the Blues and so far this year he's 7-3-1 with a 2.63 goals against average and .909 save percentage. In an ideal world, the Blues take care of this business quickly and keep Hofer around for the next few years.
Nashville Predators - A Lucky Break
It's been a nightmare season for the Nashville Predators. Despite signing multiple free agents to huge deals, they are one of the worst teams in the NHL. Their general manager, Barry Trotz, insists on making improvements this year, but that is a futile effort.
What the Predators need more than anything is a lucky break. Nothing has gone their way this year, and while a lucky break might not solve that, it would be the first positive thing to happen to Nashville this season.
Chicago Blackhawks - Trade Partner for Taylor Hall
The Blackhawks know this isn't the year for the organization to progress. Instead, it's another stepping stone year for the rebuilding Hawks.
Because of that, they should focus on acquiring more assets to improve the team in the future. Winger Taylor Hall is the best and likeliest trade candidate for the team. The former Hart Trophy winner is a contending team's dream acquisition. He's in the final season of his contract and has a history of playing well in the postseason. The Hawks could command a solid draft pick or prospect in return, and that will be much more beneficial for the organization than keeping Hall around.
Utah Hockey Club - Healthy Goaltending Tandem
In their inaugural season, the Utah Hockey Club is in the playoff picture. They've done this with a questionable goaltending, Karen Vejmelka has impressive statistics and his tandem partner Connor Ingram does not. Ingram managed a winning record despite the alarming numbers before his injury, and Vejmelka has shouldered the load in his absence.
Vejmelka has temporarily secured the starting position, but he will need help for the remainder of the season if Utah wants to make an actual run. If Ingram can limit the goals against when he returns, it will be an answer to the problem. If he doesn't, however, Utah may have to seek help from outside the organization.
