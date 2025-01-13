NHL Lessons Learned: Twinkle, Twinkle Little Stars
The Dallas Stars are making an aggressive push up the Central Division and Western Conference standings. In the middle of a red-hot stretch, they are headlining the latest lessons from this past week of NHL action. Let's take a look at some of the other latest lessons learned around the NHL.
1. Leon Draisaitl's Rocket Richard Pursuit
Leon Draisaitl is having another excellent season for the Edmonton Oilers, but this year he's putting the puck in the net at an incredible pace. Through 42 games, he already has 31 goals to go with his 32 assists for 63 points. He's currently the NHL leader in goals scored by a five-goal margin and on pace for the first 60 goal season and Rocket Richard Trophy of his illustrious career.
2. Eastern Conference Wild Card Race Makes No Sense
The Eastern Conference wild card picture is a messy one. The Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets occupy the two spots currently, but three teams are within just two points, another team is within three points, another within four, and two teams within five points of a playoff spot. The race for the final two spots will likely come down to the wire, so there's no sense to make currently in this jumbled mess.
3. Stars Burning Bright
Aside from the Detroit Red Wings, the Dallas Stars are the hottest team in the NHL coming off of last week. Winners of seven straight before dropping a game to the Ottawa Senators, the Stars have gone from wild card hopeful to third place in the Central Division and within six points of the Winnipeg Jets for the top spot in the division and conference.
It's a deep, well-balanced squad in Dallas and they are coming for the rest of the NHL. They have a star goaltender in Jake Oettinger who is quietly gathering up more support to be the Vezina Trophy winner in 2025. Their defense is rock solid, led by Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell, and their forward group is able to attack and score no matter which line is on the ice. This past week showed just how dangerous the Stars can be and the rest of the NHL should be quite worried.
