Stars Make HC Hiring Official
The Dallas Stars officially named a new head coach as the chaos of the offseason crescendos. After news broke that the organization identified a new leader for their NHL club, the Stars made things official and named Glen Gulutzan as the new coach.
The Stars' general manager, Jim Nill, expressed his excitement with the announcement of Gulutzan's hiring. This will be his second time serving as the head coach in Dallas, having previously held the role from 2011 to 2013.
"We are thrilled to name Glen as the head coach of the Dallas Stars,” he said. “Since his previous time in Dallas, Glen has worked tirelessly to establish himself as one of the most respected coaches in the NHL. His extensive NHL experience, both as a head coach and assistant coach, speaks to his ability to innovate and adapt to the modern game, as well as build relationships with his players. Glen has worked with some of the best players in the world and continually found ways to maximize their skill sets to contribute to team success. We have full confidence that he is the right person to elevate our team to the next level."
Gulutzan is an experienced and accomplished coach in both the AHL and NHL ranks. In addition to his head coaching role in Dallas, he also served as the Calgary Flames head coach between 2016 and 2018. His assistant coaching experience also covers a variety of organizations, including stops with the Vancouver Canucks and most recently with the Edmonton Oilers.
The Stars also announced Gulutzan's staff members. Returning to the organization are assistant coach Alain Nasreddine, goaltending coach Jeff Reese, head video coach Patrick Dolan, and assistant video coach Chris Demczuk.
