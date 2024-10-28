Stars Center Named Third Star of Week
The Dallas Stars are off and rolling this season, picking up right where they left off last year. Once again the Stars have all of the makings of a powerhouse in the Western Conference, from their goaltending, all the way up their lineup. They are currently 7-2 through nine games, trailing only the undefeated Winnipeg Jets for best record in the NHL.
A huge reason for the Stars' success so far is the incredible play of center Matt Duchene. The NHL named the forward the league's third star of the week for the week ending Sunday, October 27th.
Duchene has been on fire the last four games. He's had multi-point outings in three of those contests, including a three point performance against the Boston Bruins. It's been a blast from the past for the former third overall pick, who is doing whatever he wants when on the ice.
His performance this season has him at the top of his team scoring leaders. Over nine games this season, he has six goals and five assists for 11 points. Playing a majority of his ice-time with wingers Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment, their line is dynamic and tough to play against.
At 33 years old, Duchene has quietly been one of the better players in the league for over a decade. Originally a draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche, he's had stops with the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Nashville Predators before joining the Stars in 2023. His best season came during the 2021-2022 campaign with the Preds, when he posted 43 goals and 43 assists for 86 points over 78 games. In 1,065 games, he has 374 goals, 473 assists, and 820 points.
The Stars are looking to keep this momentum going as they venture further into the regular season. With some stiff competition in their division and conference, they will need Duchene to keep up this scoring production as they pursue their first Stanley Cup in over 20 years.
