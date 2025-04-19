Stars Defender Takes Next Step Towards Return
The Dallas Stars encountered some of the worst injury luck of all the teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Top defenseman Miro Heiskanen was limited to 50 regular season games, while star forward Jason Robertson is out for their opening series against the Colorado Avalanche.
The Stars are hoping Heiskanen returns for their first-round series, and he took a positive step toward that goal. As Dallas took the ice for their morning skate before Game 1 against Colorado, Hesikanen skated with the team. Head Coach Pete DeBoer provided an injury update after practice as well, ruling him out for the first contest.
The silver lining from DeBoer was that Heiskanen wasn't ruled out for the series. He considered the star blue liner as "day-to-day." The next step is taking contact in practice. Once that is completed, he should be near a return to the lineup.
Heiskanen has been a dominant defender since entering the NHL. Originally a fourth-overall pick by the Stars, he's recorded five seasons of 30+ points in seven campaigns. This year, he recorded 25 points in 50 games before his injury.
The Stars are eager to have him back in their lineup. The strength of their team is how well the pieces fit together. Heiskanen is the number one d-man, and he makes the entire blue line work. Without him, everyone else must elevate their role and ice time. The results have shown that they are a much worse team at even-strength without him, and that could be to their detriment against the Avalanche.
The series between the Avs and Stars is one of the most anticipated matchups in the first round. Dallas' goal is to get their best defenseman back in the lineup to give their squad a fighting chance. In the meantime, they enter Game 1 without their top defender and forward. It's shifting the momentum early to Colorado's side, but anything can happen in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!