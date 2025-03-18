Stars Top Defender Could Miss Playoff Series
The Dallas Stars are one of the top Stanley Cup contenders this season. With a deep forward group, an elite goalie, and a formidable blue line, it’s easy to pick them as one of the favorites.
The Stars are likely to begin the postseason shorthanded. Star defenseman Miro Heiskanen has yet to return to game action since his injury, and the organization is preparing for the possibility that he misses their opening round matchup. The team’s head coach, Pete DeBoer, shared the discouraging update after a recent team practice. Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine was one of the first to report on the news.
The previous injury update from the organization came with the news that Heiskanen’s lower-body injury required surgery. It was completed and successful, but it’s kept him off the ice since. It’s been two months since the initial injury took place, and it seems he won’t return for roughly another month of action. As LeVine reports, Heiskanen has made progress by working out in the gym, but he’s yet to resume skating.
The Stars brought in some defensive reinforcements before this year’s NHL Trade Deadline, but the burden will be heavier for the remaining Dallas blue line. Heiskanen was the team’s leader in ice time before his injury, and replacing those minutes with one player was not a viable option. Instead, they brought in veteran Cody Ceci in the same trade that brought Mikael Granlund from the San Jose Sharks, and elevated young defender Lian Bischel from the AHL.
The injury news hurts a little more with the expected playoff matchup awaiting the Stars. They are set to go against the Colorado Avalanche in the most anticipated playoff series of the first round. Without Heiskanen in the lineup, they are a less dangerous team and their chances of advancing take a considerable hit.
