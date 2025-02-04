Stars Share Injury Update on Top Defenseman
The Dallas Stars shared an injury update on their top defenseman after missing the past few games. The team's anchor on the blue line, Miro Heiskanen, had already been ruled out for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, but there was no further update until now.
According to independent beat writer Robert Tiffin, the Stars announced that Heiskanen underwent surgery on his knee. The team's head coach, Pete DeBoer, shared the update that the surgery was successful.
He also laid out the rough timetable for his return. While there are no specific details, the organization is considering Heiskanen to be "month-to-month."
It's a crushing blow to the Stars, who have been rolling along lately. The team's won five straight games and it's brought them into second place in the Central Division.
Replacing Heiskanen will be a nearly impossible task for the Dallas lineup. He's the team's undisputed number one defenseman, playing the most amount of minutes in all situations. One of the best skaters in the entire NHL, he's been a menace for the Stars once again this season. Averaging over 25 minutes of ice-time per game, he posted five goals and 25 points in 50 games.
Heiskanen has been with the Stars since the organization selected him with the third overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft. Hailing from Finland, the top Finnish defender exploded on the NHL scene as a teenager, scoring 12 goals during his rookie campaign. He's collected 30 points or higher five times out of his six full seasons in the league.
His best offensive performance came during the 2022-2023 season. He notched 11 goals and added 62 assists for 73 points. He hasn't matched that total since, but he did finish last year with 54 points in 71 games for another rock-solid campaign. Over 475 NHL games, all played with the Stars, he's amassed 58 goals, 225 assists, and 283 points.
