Hurricanes Trade Superstar Forward to Stars
The Dallas Stars made the biggest trade of the NHL Trade Deadline day, linking up with the Carolina Hurricanes for an absolute blockbuster. With superstar forward Mikko Rantanen unwilling to sign an extension in Carolina, the Stars swopped in and acquired one of the best players in the league. The Stars go
In exchange for Rantanen, the Stars sent forward Logan Stankoven and two first-round draft picks to the Hurricanes. In addition, the Stars and Rantanen agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth $96 million, which will carry an average annual value of $12 million.
Rantanen is one of the best scorers in the NHL. In 62 games this season split between the Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche, he has 27 goals and 43 assists for 70 points. He accumulated 289 goals and 687 points in 632 NHL games in his career. He also has 101 points in 81 postseason contests and won a Stanley Cup as a member of the Avalanche.
Heading back to Carolina, the Hurricanes receive one of the top young players from the Stars organization. The 22-year-old forward was Dallas's second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Last year, he made his NHL debut, playing in 24 games and recording 14 points. He's played 59 NHL games this season, collecting nine goals, 20 assists, and 29 points.
The deal between the two organizations took hours to complete. Last night, rumors circulated that a Rantanen deal was in the works after the Canes re-engaged in contract talks. Nothing culminated, and Carolina decided to move on and collect assets.
With Rantanen joining the Stars, he adds another Finnish player to the roster. He teamed up earlier in the year with new teammates Roope Hintz, Esa Lindell, and Mikael Granlund at the 4 Nations Face-Off for Team Finland, and now they reunite in Dallas.
