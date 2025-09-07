Breaking Down Hart Trophy Candidates for 2025-26 Season
One month remains until the 2025-2026 regular season begins. The drama surrounding the NHL is already at a high level as training camps and the preseason approach. Multiple top restricted free agents remain unsigned and several marquee players are in need of contract extensions before next summer.
In addition to the battle for the 2026 Stanley Cup, this upcoming season is marked by a boatload of MVP candidates. Reigning winner Connor Hellebuyck has the chance to defend his crown, but there are multiple challengers waiting to lift the Hart Trophy in 2026.
Connor Hellebuyck - Winnipeg Jets
The NHL hasn’t seen a player repeat as the league MVP since 2009, when Alexander Ovechkin claimed his second consecutive Hart Trophy. The last time a goaltender accomplished the feat was a decade before that, when Dominik Hasek won back-to-back Hart Trophies in 1997 and 1998.
If any goalie of the current era could achieve this feat, it’s Hellebuyck. The Jets are still relying heavily on his game to bring them to postseason prominence. He'll handle the bulk of the starts for Winnipeg once again, and barring injury he's still the best goalie in the world. He's got a shot.
Nathan MacKinnon - Colorado Avalanche
MacKinnon won the award in 2024 after a monstrous season, and his encore campaign was just as impressive. Heading into 2025-2026, he's attempting to record his fourth consecutive 100+ point season.
Nate Dogg is at the apex of his game, and it doesn’t require any stretch of the imagination to see him lifting this award next spring. Looking for redemption after falling behind in the Western Conference race since their 2022 Stanley Cup win, this is a crucial season in Colorado. MacKinnon’s performance will be MVP-caliber, it’s just a matter of whether or not that will be recognized by the appropriate hardware.
Auston Matthews - Toronto Maple Leafs
All eyes are on Toronto Maple Leafs’ captain Auston Matthews. Every year has been pressure-packed since arriving in The Six, but this is a whole new chapter for Matthews. It’s now the post-Mitch Marner era in Toronto, and the question of who will pick up the scoring slack looms large. Matthews is a three-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner and former Hart Trophy recipient in 2021-2022. The captain can add another MVP to his collection if he can lead the Leafs back to the postseason, or possibly further, in a season of drastic change.
Connor McDavid - Edmonton Oilers
The 2023 Hart Trophy winner is in the final season of his current contract with the Oilers. While both sides remain optimistic that a deal is finalized, it hangs over their heads as the season begins. Once he hits the ice, however, McDavid's world-class status takes over. The undisputed top player didn't claim any individual hardware last season, and there's no chance that repeats in the upcoming campaign.
David Pastrnak - Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins made sweeping changes to the organization over the past six months, stripping down the core of the roster to goalie Jeremy Swayman, defender Charlie McAvoy and superstar winger David Pastrnak. The offensive support around the Czech forward is minimal, meaning Pastrnak will have to carry the team's scoring load.
That shouldn’t be a problem for the 29-year-old winger. He’s eclipsed 40 goals in four straight years and exceeded the 100-point threshold three consecutive seasons.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!