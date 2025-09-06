Canadiens Trade Contract of HOF Goalie to Sharks
The Montreal Canadiens haven’t seen Hall of Fame goaltender Carey Price don the Habs sweater since 2022, when injuries led to his retirement. In the years since, the Canadiens have continued to be on the hook for Price’s contract, which was one of the most expensive in the entire NHL.
The contract for the HOF Canadiens goalie will expire after the 2025-2026 season, and it opened the door for a trade to finally happen. The San Jose Sharks were the willing trade partner for Montreal, and the two organizations hammered out a deal that relieves the Canadiens of Price’s massive cap hit.
The Canadiens sent Price, along with a 2026 fifth-round pick, to the Sharks in exchange for defenseman Gannon Laroque.
In the trade, the Sharks are absorbing the entirety of Price’s remaining contract. There was no salary retained by Montreal, meaning San Jose is taking on all of his $10.5 million cap hit for the 2025-2026 campaign.
While Price has not played at all since the 2021-2022 season, his impact as an NHL goalie is not forgotten. He's a Vezina Trophy and William M. Jennings Trophy winner as the league's best goalie. He’s also one of the few net minders to take home the Hart Memorial Trophy, earning the league MVP award during the 2014-2015 season. Over his career, Price started 700 games for the Canadiens, amassing a record 361-261-79 record with a career save percentage of .917, a goals-against average of 2.51 and 49 shutouts.
Price also had a very successful international career representing his home country of Canada. He famously backstopped Canada to their Olympic gold medal in 2014 and also took home the gold medal at the 2017 World Cup of Hockey.
Going back to Montreal is defensive prospect Gannon Laroque. Laroque is a 22-year-old looking to make his return to his professional career. He missed all of the 2024-2025 season due to injury, but is seemingly healthy and ready to go for the 2025-2026 campaign. He's a fourth-round pick of the Sharks in the 2021 NHL Draft, and he's yet to make his NHL debut.
Before his injury, Laroque split his professional career between the Sharks’ American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracudas, and their ECHL affiliate, the Wichita Thunder.
With this move, the Canadiens alleviate themselves of salary cap issues heading into the 2025-2026 season. The organization has their eyes on taking the next step in the postseason race, and giving themselves a bit of financial cushion could be a huge advantage for them in the coming campaign.
