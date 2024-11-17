Red Wings Goalie Exits Player Assistance Program
The Detroit Red Wings added a group of veteran goalies this past offseason in an effort to add depth and options to the organization. One of those additions was former first round draft pick Jack Campbell.
Fresh off a two-year stint with the Edmonton Oilers organization, the Red Wings were optimistic they could get the best out of Campbell. That thought quickly dissipated as the season began. The team announced that the veteran goalie was entering the NHL/NHLPA's Player Assistance Program. Roughly six weeks later, however, it appears that Campbell is cleared to return and play again.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared the update in combination with another bit of news regarding his status. In addition to being cleared to return, the Red Wings placed Campbell on waivers. If he goes unclaimed, he will be eligible to report to the team's AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapid Griffins.
Campbell is a veteran of 176 NHL games over his career. Originally drafted by the Dallas Stars, he only made one NHL appearance with the Stars. He'd get his first real NHL opportunity with the Los Angeles Kings, where he'd impress as a back-up and spot starter over four seasons.
That performance led to the Toronto Maple Leafs giving Campbell a shot to be the starter he was drafted to be. He played the most games in a season of his NHL career during the 2021-2022 campaign, starting 47 games and collecting a record of 31-9-6.
Overall, he has one of the more impressive win-loss records of all active goalies. Despite bouncing around a few NHL teams, he's gone 93-52-18 over 10 seasons in the league.
With his return imminent, Campbell gets another shot at redeeming his NHL career. The Red Wings have a path available for a starting goalie to emerge. Veteran Cam Talbot is patrolling the pipes and making the lion's share of the starts, but there is plenty of playing time to earn. If Campbell can play well in the AHL, he could earn a call-up in the near future with the Red Wings.
