Report: Oilers to Hold Firm With Starting Goalie
Upon returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Edmonton Oilers have put together three lousy performances. In their first three games back, the Oilers have lost all three and given up 17 goals along the way.
While eating multi-goal losses to the Philadelphia Flyers (6-3), Washington Capitals (7-3), and Tampa Bay Lightning (4-1), Oilers fans are hopeful their team will go out and add a goalie before the trade deadline. The playoffs are approaching, and the Oilers should consider the options that may be available.
Despite the clear need for some saves, the Oilers might be sticking with their current goalie duo. According to Pierre LeBrun on TSN’s Insider Trading, the Oilers have confidence in Stuart Skinner and don’t believe any goalies available on the market are upgrades.
“It’s not a priority discussion within that Oilers’ front office,” LeBrun said. “I don’t think the Oilers look at the goalies available on the market and say, ‘there’s a guy that’s an absolute guaranteed upgrade over Stuart Skinner.’”
Skinner was between the pipes for two of the Oilers recent three losses, allowing six goals to the Flyers then another four to the Lightning.
The 2024-25 season hasn’t been outstanding for Skinner, with a 20-14-4 record, a .898 save percentage, and 2.84 goals against average. Those numbers aren’t terrible, but an upgrade wouldn’t hurt the Oilers, especially considering Skinner’s recent performances.
In his last nine appearances, Skinner has a 2-5-1 record while allowing 28 goals.
Skinner was a key piece to the Oilers making it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year, but it doesn’t feel reasonable to think that will happen again. But the Oilers think it’s possible.
“Of course, the Oilers know that Skinner can play better and is going to need to play better,” LeBrun said. “They look at his playoff pedigree and feel that guy is there, and he’ll be there.”
LeBrun did note that it’s not impossible for the Oilers to trade for a goalie before the deadline, but it isn’t among their priorities.
The Oilers have four games remaining before the NHL trade deadline. If a sign of life isn’t shown soon, it would be wise for Edmonton to make a goalie upgrade a priority.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!