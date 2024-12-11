Oilers Claim Former Bruins Defenseman
The Edmonton Oilers have been attempting to improve their team defense all season long. During the offseason it was at the top of their wish list and nearly three months into the 2024-2025 campaign they've attempted multiple options without a resolution.
The Oilers are now giving a former Boston Bruins defender the chance to crack their top six in Edmonton. The team announced that they claimed right-handed defenseman Alec Regula off waivers.
Regula is a 24-year-old defender with 22 career games of NHL experience. Originally drafted 67th overall by the Detroit Red Wings, he made his NHL debut and all previous 22 games of regular season action with the Chicago Blackhawks. He scored his lone NHL point, a goal, during the 2021-2022 campaign, when he played in 15 contests for the Hawks.
With the Oilers, Regula will get his third opportunity to make an impact at the NHL level. Last season and during the preseason, Regula was a member of the Bruins but failed to slot into the lineup for a regular season game.
The Oilers have been desperate to find a right-shot defenseman for their third pairing, and that could give Regula a long leash with this chance. They started the season with veteran Troy Stetcher as their second righty behind Evan Bouchard and added Ty Emberson in a trade with the San Jose Sharks. Stetcher has four points and is a -3 through 24 games, while Emberson has two assists and a -5 through 26 games. That play isn't enough to keep the trust from the coaching staff and opened up the opportunity for Regula to earn a full-time role.
While he hasn't carved out an NHL role yet, he's been a very successful player in the American Hockey League since turning professional. Last year with the Providence Bruins of the AHL, he scored four goals and finished with 26 points in 55 games. The year prior he posted 21 points in 51 games with the Rockford Ice Hogs of the AHL.
