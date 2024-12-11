Rangers Top Defenseman Perfect Choice for Next Captain
The New York Rangers made waves when they traded now-former captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks. The NHL entered the 2024-25 season with every team having a captain for the first time since 2010-11, and the Rangers made sure that only lasted two months.
With Trouba in Anaheim, the Rangers have an opening for a new captain. While it’s been a tough stretch for captains on Broadway, there are more than a few viable options on the current Rangers roster.
While guys like Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, and Artemi Panarin all make perfect sense, star defenseman Adam Fox should be the next captain of the Rangers. At 26 years old, he’s one of the youngest and brightest stars on the Rangers blue line, and among the top defenders in the league.
In 384 career games, Fox has scored 53 goals and 277 assists for 330 total points and won the Norris Trophy in 2021 as the NHL’s top blue liner.
More than just skill and offensive production, Fox is committed to the Rangers long-term and hasn’t seen his name appear in trade speculation like quite a few others have. Fox has a contract that earns him $9.5 million against the salary cap and will carry him through the 2028-29 season in New York.
Fox is locked in with New York while Kreider and Zibanejad have heard their names floated around the trade mill. Kreider and Trouba were the first names to hit the block, and the Rangers have won two games since that initial report.
One of the main features of the Rangers’ next captain should be the long-term goal of staying in New York. Youngsters like Alexis Lafreniere and K’Andre Miller may be around for a long time, but they don’t quite stand out with leadership the way Fox does.
Fox is already an alternate captain, hasn’t been mentioned on the block, and has a contract beyond next season. He’s the perfect fit for the Rangers’ next captain.
