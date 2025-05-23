Oilers Need More From Supporting Cast
The Edmonton Oilers' championship hopes continue to be plagued by the same struggles. Inconsistent goaltending and a lack of scoring depth were the two biggest issues in the team's 2024 Stanley Cup Finals loss, and often the top problems in their previous years' eliminations. The Dallas Stars have a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals, and if the Oilers don't solve these two glaring issues, it will be another disappointing exit.
The goaltending is a coin flip for the Oilers as they wait to see what version of Stuart Skinner shows up for Game 2. What's more possible, and even more important, is their supporting cast shows up and takes the burden off the superstar duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Specifically, they need more from two veterans - Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman.
Henrique and Hyman are the key to the Oilers tying this series. But first, both must reinsert themselves as difference makers for Edmonton. Since the second round began, both have fallen silent on the scoresheet. Hyman has three goals and eight points in 12 contests, but hasn't recorded a goal since Game 1 of the second round.
Similarly, Henrique has struggled to produce offensively. With three goals and four points in 12 games, he's not providing the depth scoring the Oilers need to defeat the Stars. Two of his goals came in the same contest, when he notched a two-goal effort in Game 4 of the second round.
For both, the criticisms extend beyond the offensive side of the game. Both are crucial pieces of the team's overall defense and penalty killing units, which were porous in Game 1 against the Stars. Dallas scored on three of four power-play chances, and if that continues this series will be quick work for them.
The alternative is that these two veterans step up and take the fight to the Stars in Game 2 and the rest of the series. The Oilers can't allow McDavid and Draisaitl to drag them to the Stanley Cup Finals, and that depth production starts with Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!