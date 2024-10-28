Predators Goalie Named Second Star of Week
The Nashville Predators had a lousy start to the 2024-25 season, but their superstar goalie has helped get them back on the right track. With a perfect 2-0-0 week with a shutout, Predators’ goalie Juuse Saros was named the NHL’s second star of the week.
Saros improved his record to 2-4-0 with back-to-back wins and kicked off a Predators three-game winning streak with a shutout over the Boston Bruins. Saros stopped all 33 shots he faced against the Bruins, then added 27 more saves in a win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Predators started the season 0-5-0 despite a busy offseason of big-name additions. Saros took four of those losses and allowed 14 goals in that time.
Saros is usually in the conversation for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie, but this slow start was abnormal for his talent level. Surely, now that he’s picked up a couple of wins and the Predators notched a third, their back on the right track.
In his two wins that earned him second-star honors, Saros posted a .968 save percentage.
Saros helped push his season numbers in the right direction, now holding a 2-4-0 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.74 goals against average.
The Predators are relying on Saros to standout as one of the NHL’s top netminder. He’s played in 64 games in each of the last two seasons and picked up a 68-47-12 record in that time.
The NHL recognized Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene as the third star of the week and Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone as the first.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!