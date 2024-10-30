Oilers Avoid Disaster With Connor McDavid Injury
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid played just 37 seconds against the Columbus Blue Jackets before leaving the game with a lower-body injury. Following the 6-1 loss, McDavid was sent back home to Edmonton for further evaluation while the rest of the Oilers continued their road trip, making their way to Nashville.
McDavid is the best player in the game and a big reason for the Oilers’ success. They were hoping the newest evaluations would bring positive results, and that may be the case, for the most part.
According to the Oilers, McDavid is expected to miss between two to three weeks. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman stated before that the Oilers were avoiding disaster, and the Oilers' update certifies that notion.
Two to three weeks means McDavid is likely to miss between three to six games of the Oilers' season. A bullet certainly dodged as the Oilers are still trying to get back on track after a rough start.
McDavid suffered his injury during his first and only shift against the Blue Jackets. While attempting to enter the attacking zone, McDavid was tripped up by a Blue Jackets skater and fell awkwardly into the boards.
The left foot of McDavid appeared to jam against the boards while the rest of his body followed. After sliding on his back to the corner of the ice, McDavid rose to his feet and was able to skate off the ice, albeit without much weight on his left foot.
The Oilers had gotten off to a slow start to the 2024-25 season, but thanks to some McDavid magic, they worked their way back to the win column. Holding a 4-5-1 record, the Oilers are currently seventh in the Pacific Division.
McDavid had posted three goals and seven assists for 10 points in his first nine games played. The game where his early injury occurred was his 10th game of the season.
