Playing From Behind Nothing New for Oilers
Heading into the final frame of Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, the Edmonton Oilers held a 3-1 lead over the Dallas Stars. Despite the two-goal lead, the Oilers walked away losers, allowing five goals to the Stars in the final frame.
The Oilers lost 6-3 and found themselves behind in the series, but that’s nothing new for Edmonton. According to Sportsnet’s Jack Michaels, the Oilers have won nine playoff series since the 2017 playoffs but have played from behind in seven of them.
In the Connor McDavid/Leon Draisaitl era, the Oilers have been one of the most feared teams in the NHL, but have commonly gotten off to slow starts in playoff series. With seven come-from-behind series wins, the Oilers can almost never be counted out.
The Oilers kicked off the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs down 2-0 to the Los Angeles Kings, but roared back to win in six games.
Even last year in the Western Conference Final against the Stars, the Oilers had to come from behind. The Oilers won Game 1, but the Stars won Games 2 and 3 to take a lead in the series.
The Oilers rolled to three straight wins and advanced to their first Stanley Cup Final with McDavid and Draisaitl leading the way. While the Oilers ultimate walked away losers in the Cup Final, they didn’t go down without a fight.
The Florida Panthers won the first three games of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, putting the Oilers on the brink quickly. The Oilers completely flipped the script on Florida and forced a Game 7, nearly completing another massive comeback.
One game behind, or even behind behind in a single game, is nothing for the Oilers to be worried about. McDavid and Draisaitl have been in this position plenty and won’t quit until they get the job done.
