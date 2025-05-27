Oilers Give Injury Updates Ahead of Game 4
The Edmonton Oilers are heading into Game 4 of the Western Conference Final looking to take a demanding 3-1 series lead. After dominating the Dallas Stars in Games 2 and 3, the Oilers are another step closer to returning to the Stanley Cup Final.
While the Oilers look to take a steep lead against the Stars, they will see a few lineup changes for Game 4.
According to Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch, forward Viktor Arvidsson will return to the lineup and goalie Calvin Pickard will return to serve as the backup.
Arvidsson last played in Game 3 of the Oilers’ second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights and has been a healthy scratch ever since. In nine playoff games this year, Arvidsson has a goal and three assists for four points while averaging just over 11 minutes of ice time.
Pickard took over for a struggling Stuart Skinner in the first round against the Los Angeles Kings, and never lost a contest. In six starts, Pickard is a perfect 6-0.
Since Pickard suffered an injury against the Golden Knights, however, the Oilers have turned back to Skinner who has found a new groove. In six starts since returning to the crease, Skinner has a 4-2 record with a .936 save percentage.
With Pickard returning to health and Skinner finding a rhythm, the Oilers will continue to roll with Skinner as the starter and welcome Pickard back as backup.
The Oilers have also been patiently waiting for the return of defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who hasn’t played since the regular season. To finish the regular season, Ekholm missed 10 of the final 11 games of the season.
Ekholm has been making progress towards a return, but Knoblauch says he will not be ready for Game 4 against the Stars.
