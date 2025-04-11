Oilers Have Another Chance to Clinch Playoff Spot
The Edmonton Oilers are barreling towards the postseason with unfinished business on their mind, but first things first, they have to secure their spot.
They have a chance to do just that on Friday night. If the Oilers get at least one point against the San Jose Sharks, they will clinch a playoff berth for the sixth consecutive season (including 2020 when they lost in the qualifying round). They can also clinch if the Calgary Flames lose to the Minnesota Wild in any fashion, not that they needed any more reason to root against their arch rivals.
The Oilers came very close to clinching after Wednesday's win over the St. Louis Blues, but the Flames getting a point in an overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks denied them that chance.
Edmonton has won both of its previous games over San Jose, which is at the bottom of the league standings, by identical 3-2 scores, with the last meeting coming just over a week ago on April 3. The two Pacific Division rivals will also close the regular season against each other in Edmonton on Wednesday.
The Oilers recently received a big boost with superstar center Connor McDavid returning to the lineup after missing around three weeks with injury. McDavid immediately made an impact in his return, recording three assists in the win over the Blues.
Of course, the Oilers are the reigning Western Conference champions and will look to not only defend their crown, but to bring home the Stanley Cup. They erased a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, but ultimately fell in Game 7 in agonizing fashion.
Their path back to that point will likely begin with yet another matchup against the Los Angeles Kings, who they've defeated in the first round in each of the past three seasons.
