Oilers Need Win to Clinch Playoff Spot
The Edmonton Oilers are once again on the verge of clinching a playoff spot for the sixth year in a row. The Oilers had a chance to punch their ticket a couple of days ago but were defeated by the Anaheim Ducks.
This time, playing host to the red-hot St. Louis Blues, the Oilers are on the cusp of a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In order for the Oilers to advance to the playoffs, they will need to defeat the Blues, but also get a key outcome from the Calgary Flames.
The Oilers will officially punch their ticket if they get a win over the Blues, and the Flames lose to the Anaheim Ducks.
It won’t be an easy contest for the Oilers, as the Blues are coming off an 11-game winning streak, but Edmonton is a perfect 2-0 against St. Louis this season.
Looking to sweep the season series, the Oilers defeated the Blues 4-2 in early December, then took a 3-2 overtime win in early February.
Both teams have 93 standings points, but the Blues are entering their 80th game of the season. The Blues are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot of their own heading into this matchup.
A Blues regulation win paired with a Flames regulation loss will seal the deal for St. Louis.
While the Oilers are hopeful to have a healthy lineup by the time the playoffs kick off, they will take on the Blues without captain Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Trent Frederic, Mattias Ekholm, and goalie Stuart Skinner.
The Oilers made it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season and are looking to get over that final hump. Clinching a spot in the postseason is the first step toward their redemption in the playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!