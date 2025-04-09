Oilers' Leon Draisaitl Reacts to Possible Selke Nod
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is known for his abilities as a forward, being one of the top producers in the NHL and currently the leading goal scorer in the league. With 52 goals and 54 assists, Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 106 points, his fourth straight season with over 100 points and sixth in the last seven years.
Draisaitl may lead the Oilers offensively, but he’s expanded his skillset and is now in consideration as one of the best defensive forwards in the league. With the end of the 2024-25 regular season closing in, people are beginning to talk about who should be nominated for certain awards.
Thanks to his new level of play in the defensive zone, Draisaitl’s name has come up as a possible nominee for the Frank J. Selke Trophy.
The Selke Trophy is given out every year to “the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game."
Draisaitl believes that’s one of the more important personal trophies in the NHL. Especially for players like him and superstar teammate Connor McDavid who have been criticized before for lack of defensive play.
“Obviously, there's been a lot of chatter about when we were younger that we can't defend,” Draisatil said in Elliotte Friedman’s written 32 Thoughts. “And the reason we don't win is because Connor and I can't defend or don't defend. And I think we've really changed that narrative around the league and especially the last couple of years.”
With those criticisms behind him, Draisaitl has taken a big step forward in making sure he is useful in every area of the game. The Oilers still aren’t using him on penalty kill situations, but he’s found a new gear and is a threat anywhere he is on the ice.
“We're both really, really good defenders when we want to be,” Draisaitl said. “I think it's just the consistency part of doing it every night. And I think I've done that for the most part this year.”
The Oilers are closing in on a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The offensive prowess of Draisaitl has gotten them to where they are, but it’ll be his defensive play that just might push them over the top.
The Selke Trophy might not be the only award Draisaitl is considered for at the end of the season, but it's one he would cherish the most.
