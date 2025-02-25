Hurricanes Rookies Pushing for Full-Time NHL Roles
The Carolina Hurricanes have built a rock-solid organization. They made headlines with the acquisition of Mikko Rantanen, giving them an undisputed superstar in the NHL. But the success of their franchise runs deeper than just high-end offensive talent.
The Hurricanes are among the most thorough and accurate evaluators of young talent and drafting. Year after year, they add quality prospects to their system and graduate players to the NHL roster. This season is no exception, with a pair of rookies knocking on the door of prominent, full-time roles in the Hurricanes lineup.
Defenseman Scott Morrow and forward Bradly Nadeau are two of the Canes' top prospects. Morrow made his NHL debut this season, but both are currently dominating the American Hockey League.
Through 47 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves, he's accumulated 12 goals, 23 assists, and 35 points. It's taken slightly more than half a season for Morrow to become the go-to defender for his team and earn his first call-up. The right-shot defender is smart and technical in all areas of the ice. He possesses tremendous offensive upside in addition to an attention to detail on defense that is reminiscent of the Hurricanes' top defenseman, Jaccob Slavin.
Meanwhile, Nadeau is scoring with ease as a teenager in the AHL. The 19-year-old winger is a dynamic offensive player who has produced at every level. Following a point-per-game campaign in the NCAA, he joined the Chicago Wolves this year and is already a top scorer. He has 21 goals through 43 games and is ready to impact the NHL lineup.
The Hurricanes are in the best of problems. As they pursue a Stanley Cup, they have a pair of overachieving youngsters at the AHL level. While they may not be the missing pieces for a championship run this season, Morrow and Nadeau are pushing for full-time roles with the Hurricanes.
