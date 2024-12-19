Oilers Identify Top Trade Need
Certain teams are jumping aboard the trade train early in the 2024-25 NHL season, while powerhouses like the Edmonton Oilers are remaining patient. Just because the Oilers are taking their time and seeing success in the first half of the year, doesn’t mean they aren’t beginning their search.
The Oilers were looked at as one of the top teams in the league heading into the 2024-25 season but have identified where they would like to improve. According to Pierre LeBrun on TSN, the Oilers are looking to add a top-four defenseman.
“I do think they end up adding to their blue line before March 7,” LeBrun said. “I think they feel their defense… has actually been better than what people anticipated.”
While the Oilers looked like one of the most improved teams, their defense was a clear weak spot. Losing a key face to the St. Louis Blues via offer sheet was a big reason for the lagging defensive room.
Through 31 games, however, the blue line in Edmonton has been perfectly serviceable and has helped push to an 18-11-2 record.
Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard have been solid as the top pairing, while everyone else has filled out their roles quite nicely. Despite the positive signs, that doesn’t mean it’s a perfect group that couldn’t use some tuning up.
LeBrun noted that there is nothing cooking at the moment for an immediate move, but eventually, the Oilers will look to improve their top defensive pairings.
“All things being equal, yes, that is where the Oilers are determined to add before March 7.”
The Oilers aren’t the only team looking for improvements to their top four defenders, as the Vancouver Canucks are urgently looking for an injury replacement. Filip Hronek has been out since late November and the Canucks are searching for a new face that can fill the opening atop their defensive corps.
The Canucks may strike first on a top defenseman, but the Oilers will be waiting in the on-deck circle for their turn to find a key piece to hopefully another deep playoff run.
